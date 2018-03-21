Cubs' Jason Heyward: Struggling this spring

In 34 Cactus League at-bats, Heyward is batting just .206/.289/.353 with 12 strikeouts.

Heyward was discussed as a potential leadoff candidate earlier this spring along with Albert Almora, but Ian Happ has likely run away with the job, as he's easily outperformed the other two. Heyward was better in 2017 than he was in 2016, his first season in Chicago, but he still was far from an elite fantasy contributor. Since hitting 27 home runs and collecting 82 RBI in 2012 with the Braves, Heyward's high in those categories are 14 and 60, respectively. The 28-year-old outfielder also stole a career-low four bases in 2017 after reaching 20 steals as recently as 2015. Unless Heyward shows some improvement, he'll probably be off the fantasy radar except in deeper leagues.