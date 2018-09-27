Cubs' Jason Heyward: Swats eighth homer

Heyward went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

His two-run shot in the first inning off Ivan Nova was Heyward's eighth homer of the year, but his first in over two months. Barring a very productive final few games, the 29-year-old will fail to reach double digits in that category for the second time in the last three years.