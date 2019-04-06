Cubs' Jason Heyward: Swats first homer

Heyward went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 13-10 loss to the Brewers.

His eighth-inning shot -- Heyward's first homer of the year -- was part of a failed comeback attempt from an 8-0 deficit after three innings. The veteran outfielder is making his usual good contact so far, hitting .292 (7-for-24) through six games, but his declining power and speed numbers make him a tough player to roster in most fantasy formats.