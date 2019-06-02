Cubs' Jason Heyward: Swats ninth homer

Heyward went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 704 loss to the Cardinals.

He took Jack Flaherty deep in the second inning to briefly give the Cubs a 2-1 lead. Heyward is flashing a little power again, going yard three times in his last six games, but all three have been solo home runs and he has no other production during that stretch. On the year, the veteran outfielder is slashing .242/.352/.423 with nine homers and 21 RBI through 52 contests.

