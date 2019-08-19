Cubs' Jason Heyward: Swats solo homer

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.

Heyward homered to left field in the third inning and scored another run after doubling in the fifth. The long ball was his third in August after going yard only once in July. The increased power has come at the expense of average, however; he batted .309 last month but has gone 10-for-52 (.192) through 15 games since the turn of the calendar.

