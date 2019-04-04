Cubs' Jason Heyward: Takes seat for finale
Heyward is not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Braves.
Heyward has started all five games for the Cubs this season, going 6-for-21 with three RBI and two runs scored in those contests. He'll hit the bench for the first tie Thursday, opening up a spot for Mark Zagunis to pick up a start in the Cubs' outfield.
