Cubs' Jason Heyward: Takes seat for NL Wild Card Game

Heyward is not in the lineup for Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game against the Rockies.

Heyward will head to the bench for Tuesday's win-or-go-home contest as manager Joe Maddon stacks right-handed hitters against lefty Kyle Freeland. The outfielder hit .270/.335/.395 with eight homers in 127 games during the regular season and will be available off the bench. Albert Almora gets the start in center field.

