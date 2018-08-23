Cubs' Jason Heyward: Takes seat for series opener

Heyward is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.

Heyward is just 2-for-20 over his last five games, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head as Ben Zobrist picks up a start in right field Thursday. The 29-year-old is hitting .274/.337/.398 with seven homers on the season.

