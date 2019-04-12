Cubs' Jason Heyward: Takes seat Friday

Heyward is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Heyward will head to the bench with left-hander Tyler Skaggs taking the mound for the Angels, while Albert Almora and Mark Zagunis start in center and right field, respectively. Heyward has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season by slashing .351/.444/.676 with four home runs through 45 plate appearances.

