Cubs' Jason Heyward: Three-game homer streak

Heyward went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks and three RBI in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Reds.

After a slumping at the dish for sizable portions of both May and June, Heyward closed the past month on a high note. He went yard in all three of the Cubs' games in Cincinnati over the weekend, collecting six RBI along the way. Heyward could have a tougher time keeping the home-run streak going as the Cubs kick off a four-game series Monday in Pittsburgh, where the conditions are typically more favorable for pitchers. He'll start in right field and bat fifth in the series opener.

