Cubs' Jason Heyward: Three hits Sunday

Heyward went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

Heyward drove in the winning run with a seventh-inning single while notching his fourth three-hit effort of the season. Three of those performances have come since Aug. 6, though Heyward still hasn't been much of an offensive force with a .262/.324/.388 line for the season.