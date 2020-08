Heyward went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Brewers.

The Cubs only managed six hits in total on the night, and Heyward was the only Chicago player with more than one. The veteran outfielder is enjoying a solid start to 2020, slashing .277/.340/.447 with two homers and 11 RBI in 15 games.