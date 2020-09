Heyward was experiencing light-headedness and shortness of breath, so he was sent to the hospital for further testing Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Heyward was removed from Sunday's contest as a result of his injury, and manager David Ross said that the team should know more about his status Monday once the results of his tests are known. If he's forced to miss time, Cameron Maybin should fill in as the right fielder.