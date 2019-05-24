Cubs' Jason Heyward: Walks four times
Heyward went 0-for-1 with four walks in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Phillies.
While Heyward did nothing to improve his batting average, which now sits at .237, he still had a productive day at the plate. The outfielder has slowed down after a torrid start to the season, but as he showed Thursday, he has a good batting eye and could score a decent amount of runs if he keeps reaching base consistently around Chicago's big bats.
