Cubs' Jason Heyward: Walks four times

Heyward went 0-for-1 with four walks in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Phillies.

While Heyward did nothing to improve his batting average, which now sits at .237, he still had a productive day at the plate. The outfielder has slowed down after a torrid start to the season, but as he showed Thursday, he has a good batting eye and could score a decent amount of runs if he keeps reaching base consistently around Chicago's big bats.