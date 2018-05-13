Cubs' Jason Heyward: Won't be activated Monday

Heyward (concussion) won't be activated from the disabled list when eligible Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Heyward has been out with a concussion since May 7 after colliding with the outfield wall against the Cardinals. Though he won't be activated Monday, he will travel with the team to Atlanta and could be activated sometime in the next week. He'll be a true day-to-day case moving forward.

