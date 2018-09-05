Cubs' Jason Heyward: Yet to resume baseball activities
Heyward (hamstring) has yet to resume baseball activities, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Heyward has been on the DL since the end of August with a hamstring injury. The outfielder is eligible to return Monday, but given his lack of progress, it seems like he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum 10 days on the shelf. Ian Happ and Albert Almora should continue to cover center field in his absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...