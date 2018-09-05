Cubs' Jason Heyward: Yet to resume baseball activities

Heyward (hamstring) has yet to resume baseball activities, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Heyward has been on the DL since the end of August with a hamstring injury. The outfielder is eligible to return Monday, but given his lack of progress, it seems like he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum 10 days on the shelf. Ian Happ and Albert Almora should continue to cover center field in his absence.

