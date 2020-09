Kipnis pinch hit for Nico Hoerner in the eighth inning of Saturday's 4-2 win over the Brewers and stayed in the game at second base, going 0-for-2 on the night.

The veteran infielder hadn't seen action since Tuesday, but Kipnis seems to be recovered from whatever ailment was keeping him on the bench. On the season, he's slashing .256/.374/.463 through 32 games with three homers and 14 RBI.