Kipnis went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Kipnis started as the designated hitter while Nico Hoerner played second. It seems that Hoerner has the slight edge for playing time at the keystone, but manager David Ross showed Tuesday that he's willing to deploy both players. Kipnis has a 1.125 OPS so far in the early going, and he should continue to earn fairly regular playing time if he stays hot at the plate.