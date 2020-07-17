Kipnis' contract was selected by the Cubs on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kipnis signed with his hometown team as a non-roster invitee back in February, but it appears he's won a roster spot. He should earn a fair number of at-bats at second base this season and could also spend some time as the designated hitter. The 33-year-old still swings a passable bat, but he's no longer the offensive weapon he was at his peak, as his wRC+ has finished between 80 and 89 in each of the last three seasons.