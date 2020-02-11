Cubs' Jason Kipnis: Expected to sign with Cubs

Kipnis (hand) and the Cubs agreed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to big-league camp Tuesday, pending a physical, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kipnis' physical may be less of a formality than most, as the veteran has battled his fair share of injuries in recent years, including a fractured hamate bone which ended his 2019 campaign prematurely and required surgery. Assuming he passes the test, he'll have a fair shot at earning a bench role in Chicago and could even beat out David Bote for a starting job at second base if the team elects to open with Nico Hoerner in the minors. He's probably not best suited to start at this stage of his career, however, as his glove has declined and he hasn't managed a wRC+ higher than 89 in any of the last three seasons.