Kipnis went 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk during Friday's 6-3 win over the Pirates.

Small-sample size applies here, but Kipnis has gone 5-for-11 with three extra-base hits and two RBI to start the season. He seems to be doing enough to earn more playing time moving forward, although it remains to be seen if that will be at second base or as a designated hitter. Either way, the veteran infielder has gotten to an impressive start to the season.