Kipnis went went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

Kipnis has been potent so far for the Cubs, posting two home runs and a 1.571 OPS through five games. He's not quite playing every day due to the presence of Nico Hoerner, but the veteran Kipnis is making his case for increased playing time while his bat is hot, either at second base or as the DH.