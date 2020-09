Kipnis is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.

Kipnis served as the designated hitter Friday and went 0-for-3, and he'll head to the bench for the second game of the series against Minnesota with David Bote in at DH and Nico Hoerner starting at second base. The veteran infielder has plenty of competition for at-bats at second base and DH, so his playing time figures to be a bit inconsistent as manager David Ross mixes and matches with his lineups.