Cubs' Jason Kipnis: In lineup to begin spring
Kipnis (hand) is in the Cubs' starting lineup for Saturday's spring opener against the Athletics.
Kipnis signed with the Cubs on Feb. 11, and he'll serve as a starter in their first game of spring training. The 32-year-old underwent hand surgery in September, but he appears to be healthy heading into spring training as he looks to compete for a role on on the major-league roster heading into 2020.
