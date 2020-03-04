Cubs' Jason Kipnis: In mix for second base job

Kipnis is one of four Cubs players vying for the Opening Day starting job at second base, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Though Kipnis is the most established option of the quartet, the Cubs have the least amount of investment in him, as he was forced to settle for a minor-league deal over the winter after slashing a modest .245/.304/.410 (82 wRC+) across 511 plate appearances with the Indians in 2019. In addition to Kipnis, holdovers Nico Hoerner, Daniel Descalso and David Bote are also competing for the top job at the keystone. Once the regular season arrives, it's possible that manager David Ross takes a committee approach to the position, or opts for a platoon pairing of one of the two lefty hitters (Kipnis and Descalso) with one of the two righty hitters (Hoerner and Bote).