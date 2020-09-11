site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Jason Kipnis: Losing playing time
RotoWire Staff
Kipnis will sit for the third straight game Friday against the Brewers.
Kipnis owns an .856 OPS on the season, though that's mostly due to an early hot streak, as his OPS over the last 21 games sits at just .671. David Bote will start at second base in his absence.
