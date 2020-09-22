site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-jason-kipnis-not-in-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Jason Kipnis: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kipnis is not starting Tuesday against the Pirates.
Kipnis has started just twice against lefties this season. He'll sit against southpaw Steven Brault in this one, with Nico Hoerner taking over at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read