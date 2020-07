Kipnis will be on the bench for Friday's Opening Day game against the Brewers.

Kipnis and Nico Hoerner were expected to split time at second base this season, but it's potentially significant that it's the right-handed Hoerner who gets the nod Friday even with a righty (Brandon Woodruff) on the mound for the opposition. The exact split between the pair may not become clear until a few more games have been played.