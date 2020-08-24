site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Jason Kipnis: Out of Monday's lineup
1 min read
Kipnis is not in Monday's lineup against the Tigers.
Kipnis typically sits against southpaws, but he will head to the bench in this one even with righty Casey Mize starting for Detroit. Nico Hoerner will start at second base and bat ninth.
