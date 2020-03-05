Cubs' Jason Kipnis: Out Thursday with illness

Kipnis was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Rangers after coming down with the flu, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The flu bug looks to be passing around the Cubs' clubhouse, as pitcher Yu Darvish and outfielder Alfred Almora will also be withheld from action due to illness. Assuming Kipnis is able to bounce back quickly from the flu, he should be able to keep himself in the mix for a spot on the Opening Day roster. The non-roster invitee is battling with Nico Hoerner, Daniel Descalso and David Bote for the top job at second base.