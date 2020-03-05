Cubs' Jason Kipnis: Out Thursday with illness
Kipnis was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Rangers after coming down with the flu, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The flu bug looks to be passing around the Cubs' clubhouse, as pitcher Yu Darvish and outfielder Alfred Almora will also be withheld from action due to illness. Assuming Kipnis is able to bounce back quickly from the flu, he should be able to keep himself in the mix for a spot on the Opening Day roster. The non-roster invitee is battling with Nico Hoerner, Daniel Descalso and David Bote for the top job at second base.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Is Robert worth the risk?
Luis Robert has clear superstar potential, but what will that mean in Fantasy this season for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Marquez, Lee
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...