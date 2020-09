Kipnis went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.

Kipnis ended up getting pulled for a pinch hitter later in the game, but the veteran was able to make his mark while he was in the lineup. He's now batting .273 with an .887 OPS and has provided the Cubs with a boost while the likes of Kris Bryant and Javier Baez have performed below their usual standards.