site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-jason-kipnis-returns-to-lineup-758917 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Jason Kipnis: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kipnis will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Twins.
Kipnis sat out Saturday's contest but will return to the keystone Sunday, sending Nico Hoerner to the bench. Kipnis has posted a respectable .255/.357/.447 slash line through 36 games so far.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read