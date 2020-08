Kipnis is starting at second base and batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Kipnis was out of the lineup Monday in favor of Nico Hoerner, but the veteran infielder returns to the mix Tuesday. He's slashing a strong .289/.421/.556 this season and he's had some success against Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull from his time in the AL Central with Cleveland, going 4-for-12 with two home runs.