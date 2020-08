Kipnis is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

Kipnis entered the lineup in five of the past six games, recording a hit in each of those contests to keep his average at a robust .355 for the season. Unless the Cardinals start a left-handed pitching in the second game of the twin bill, Kipnis should check back into the starting nine, but the 33-year-old still looks like a part-time player for the Cubs in spite of his early success at the plate.