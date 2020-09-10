site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Jason Kipnis: Sitting Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Kipnis is not in Thursday's lineup against the Reds.
He is hitting .276 with one home run and one steal in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games. Nico Hoerner will start at second base and bat ninth.
