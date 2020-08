Kipnis is starting at second base and batting ninth in Tuesday's game against Cleveland.

Kipnis returns to the field he called home for the first nine years of his career. During that time, the 33-year-old slashed .261/.333/.417. So far this season, Kipnis is slashing .375/.444/.938, and his production has earned him at least semi-regular playing time along with Nico Hoerner, who is out of the lineup Tuesday.