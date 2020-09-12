site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Jason Kipnis: Still on bench Saturday
Kipnis (undisclosed) isn't starting Saturday against the Brewers.
Kipnis will sit for a fourth straight game as he deals with an undisclosed minor injury. Nico Hoerner will start at second base once again.
