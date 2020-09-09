site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Jason Kipnis: Takes seat Wednesday
Kipnis isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Reds.
Kipnis will take a seat after going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Tuesday. Ildemaro Vargas will make his debut with the Cubs at second base Wednesday.
