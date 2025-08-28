The Cubs recalled Assad from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Assad made a spot start for the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one earned run in six innings against the Angels, and he'll now head back to the Windy City for a few more starts with Jameson Taillon (groin) moving to the injured list. The Cubs will plug Assad right into Taillon's place in the rotation, lining up the 28-year-old righty to start Saturday against the Rockies.