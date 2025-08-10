Assad (oblique) struck out four and allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks across 4.1 innings for Triple-A Iowa in the third start of his rehab assignment Wednesday.

Assad is still waiting to make his 2025 debut with the Cubs, as he was placed on the injured list coming out of spring training due to a left oblique strain, then suffered a setback in his recovery in late April following a pair of rehab starts. He was cleared to kick off a new rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break, and he's now built up to 68 pitches through three outings. Assad is likely to make at least one more rehab start before the Cubs bring him back from the 60-day IL and decide whether to use him in the rotation or as a long reliever.