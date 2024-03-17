Assad is likely to secure an Opening Day bullpen role in Chicago with Jordan Wicks serving as the No. 5 starter, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Assad, Wicks and Hayden Wesneski have been competing for the last rotation spot in camp, but the lefty Wicks seems likely to emerge there. That could push Wesneski down to the minors and send Assad into a long-relief role. The righty excelled in a similar role last year, posting a 3.05 ERA across 109.1 innings, though Assad would have more fantasy value if he's able to start regularly at some point in 2024.