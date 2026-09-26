Assad (6-2) gave up one run without allowing a hit across 2.1 innings of relief to take loss in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox. He walked one and struck out three.

After five innings from starter David Peterson, Assad came on in the sixth with the score tied 0-0. The righty struck out the side in his first frame and then breezed through the seventh as well. Assad proceeded to walk the leadoff man in the eighth before getting the hook, but that inherited runner came around to score, which saddled him with the loss as the Cubs failed to score in the 2-0 defeat. Even with the tough-luck loss, Assad has been pitching well as a long-relief option and occasional spot starter, and he's got a 2.53 ERA across 42.2 innings since the start of July. The 29-year-old should give Chicago's bullpen some important depth in the postseason.