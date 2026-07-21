Cubs' Javier Assad: Works out of bullpen Monday

Assad struck out two and allowed one unearned run on two hits and one walk over an inning of relief Monday in the Cubs' 8-6 loss to the Tigers in 10 innings.

Assad had started in his final two appearances before the All-Star break, but he ended up getting bumped to the bullpen to begin the second half after Jameson Taillon returned from the injured list and re-entered the rotation Monday. The Cubs further bolstered their rotation depth with the acquisition of Aaron Civale over the weekend, so Assad may not be in store for any starting opportunities anytime soon.