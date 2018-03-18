Cubs' Javier Baez: Collects hit in return

Baez (hamstring), who had been sidelined the previous nine days, went 1-for-3 in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Indians.

Baez also made an athletic play in the field to take away a hit, and he said he felt good after the game, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports. "Everything was good," Baez said. "I'm back to 100 percent." The hamstring cramping was believed to be caused by dehydration, and the young infielder should be good to go moving forward.