Cubs' Javier Baez: Exits after fouling ball off leg
Baez left Wednesday's game against the Athletics after fouling a ball off his leg, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Baez was able to complete his at-bat but did not take the field for the following half inning. The Cubs owned an eight-run lead when he left the game, so it's possible the team was simply being overly cautious with one of its start. An update on the nature and severity of his injury should come after the game.
