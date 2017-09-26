Cubs' Javier Baez: Held out of Tuesday's lineup

Baez (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

The knee injury Baez suffered Monday is not believed to be serious, but with the Cubs just one win away from winning the NL Central and Baez owning a 4-for-24 (.167) track record against Tuesday's opposing starter, Carlos Martinez, manager Joe Maddon decided to give him Tuesday off. Fellow shortstop Addison Russell is also getting a break, so Mike Freeman will get the start at shortstop for the Cubs.