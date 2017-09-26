Cubs' Javier Baez: Held out of Tuesday's lineup
Baez (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
The knee injury Baez suffered Monday is not believed to be serious, but with the Cubs just one win away from winning the NL Central and Baez owning a 4-for-24 (.167) track record against Tuesday's opposing starter, Carlos Martinez, manager Joe Maddon decided to give him Tuesday off. Fellow shortstop Addison Russell is also getting a break, so Mike Freeman will get the start at shortstop for the Cubs.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...