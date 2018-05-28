Cubs' Javier Baez: Hits 13th homer or season

Baez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in the Cubs' 8-3 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

Baez had been scuffling a bit in May, but this was the second straight game where he left the yard, and he's now cranked 13 long balls in 188 at-bats this season after he hit a career-high 23 last year. He's not exhibiting very good plate discipline, as his 6:43 BB:K has contributed to an underwhelming .298 on-base percentage. However, he's made up for that with his power, as he's slugging .574 and he's also chipped in seven stolen bases. His free-swinging tendencies just could result in lengthy slumps from time to time, such as the one he just endured.