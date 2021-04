Baez went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and three runs scored in Wednesday's 16-4 win over the Mets.

Baez made the most out of his one hit, popping his fifth home run of the season in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. The shortstop is still batting just .203, but he now has 16 RBI in 17 games, and he should continue to see his numbers improve as he settles in at the plate.