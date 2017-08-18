Cubs' Javier Baez: Hits solo bomb in loss to Reds
Baez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to Cincinnati.
With 19 round trippers for the campaign, Baez is quickly closing in on the 20-homer mark. He's really turned up his production in the second half and has nine home runs, 20 RBI and 17 runs through his past 25 games. Baez is taking advantage of his full-time role with Addison Russell (foot) on the disabled list, and the versatile infielder is building a strong case to be moved to the keystone and continue to playing every day when Russell returns.
