Cubs' Javier Baez: In Wednesday's lineup
Baez (groin) will bat third and play second base against the Marlins on Wednesday.
Baez was forced to leave Monday's game due to right groin tightness and was held out of Tuesday's starting lineup, though he did join the game as a pinch hitter. The infielder shouldn't face any restrictions moving forward. Over 32 games this season, he's hitting .290/.333/.653 with 10 home runs, 32 RBI and three stolen bases.
More News
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...