Cubs' Javier Baez: In Wednesday's lineup

Baez (groin) will bat third and play second base against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Baez was forced to leave Monday's game due to right groin tightness and was held out of Tuesday's starting lineup, though he did join the game as a pinch hitter. The infielder shouldn't face any restrictions moving forward. Over 32 games this season, he's hitting .290/.333/.653 with 10 home runs, 32 RBI and three stolen bases.